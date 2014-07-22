FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian spokesman says suicide bomber attacked checkpoint
July 22, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian spokesman says suicide bomber attacked checkpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 22 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Ukraine’s military operation in the country’s east said on Tuesday a suicide bomber driving a minibus packed with explosives had attacked a Ukrainian checkpoint during the night.

A spokesman for the “anti-terrorist operation” against separatists who have rebelled in eastern Ukraine told 112 television channel: “A checkpoint was attacked by a suicide bomber in a van packed with explosives.”

He gave no further details. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

