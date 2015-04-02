FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine to start debt talks once creditors form committee - finance minister
April 2, 2015

Ukraine to start debt talks once creditors form committee - finance minister

KIEV, April 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is waiting to hear from creditors that they have formed a committee before talks can start on restructuring Ukrainian debt to plug a $15.3 billion funding gap, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

“We’re waiting for an answer from them this week that they are ready and have created a committee ... so that we can hold concrete talks with them,” Ukrainska Pravda’s website quoted Yaresko as saying. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

