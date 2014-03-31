Number of Russian troops on Ukrainian border decreases - defence official

KIEV, March 31 (Reuters) - The number of Russian troops deployed on the border with Ukraine is decreasing, a Ukrainian defence ministry official said at a news conference on Monday, adding that it was not possible to verify how many had left so far.

But Major-General Oleksandr Rozmaznin told journalists the drop in numbers might reflect a scheduled rotation of conscripts.

“The number of soldiers has fallen, but the exact figure is pretty approximate. I can not confirm the number,” said Rozmaznin when asked if as many as 10,000 soldiers might have left the border.