FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine has no information on Malaysian plane's black boxes- security council
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine has no information on Malaysian plane's black boxes- security council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 19 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Ukraine’s Security Council said on Saturday the black boxes belonging to the Malaysian airliner that crashed in eastern Ukraine had not been handed over to Kiev and he had no information about them.

Reiterating Kiev’s position that a ceasefire would be agreed if the rebels put down their weapons, handed over control of the border and allowed international monitors to assess the situation, Andriy Lysenko told a news conference: “We have no information on the black boxes. Not one of them has been handed over to the Ukrainian side.” (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.