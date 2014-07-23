REFILE-Malaysian airliner's black boxes are in Britain - Ukraine

(Refiled to add missing word to headline)

KIEV, July 23 (Reuters) - The black box flight recorders from the Malaysian airliner downed in eastern Ukraine have arrived in Britain, the Ukrainian government’s special investigation commission said on Wednesday.

“Today ... the black boxes from the airliner Boeing 777 arrived in Britain under the supervision of ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization),” the commission said on its Facebook page. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)