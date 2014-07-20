"Black boxes" from Ukraine crash site, under "our control" - rebels

DONETSK, Ukraine, July 20 (Reuters) - A separatist leader said on Sunday items, “presumably” the black boxes from the downed Malaysian airliner, had been found and brought to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, where they were under “our control”.

“Some items, presumably the black boxes, were found, and they have been delivered to Donetsk and they are under our control,” Aleksander Borodai, prime minister of the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic, told a news conference. (Reporting by Lina Kushch; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)