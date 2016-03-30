FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond says Russia has "gone backwards" on Ukraine ceasefire
March 30, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

UK's Hammond says Russia has "gone backwards" on Ukraine ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, March 30 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday Russia was not complying with a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine and the situation had recently worsened.

“We’ve gone backwards over the last few months with more and more violations of the ceasefire,” he told Reuters.

Hammond also said Russia must come up with proposals for a “post-Assad Syria” to end the conflict in that country.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning

