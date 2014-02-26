UK says will pay attention to Russian military moves

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain will take note of Russian military activities and opposes outside interference in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday after Moscow ordered an urgent drill to test its armed forces across western Russia.

“We will certainly, obviously, want to take proper cognizance of any activities by Russian forces,” Hammond told reporters when asked about President Vladimir Putin’s order.

“We would urge all parties to allow the Ukrainian people to settle their internal differences and then to determine their own future without external interference,” he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)