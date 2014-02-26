FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK says will pay attention to Russian military moves
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 26, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

UK says will pay attention to Russian military moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain will take note of Russian military activities and opposes outside interference in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday after Moscow ordered an urgent drill to test its armed forces across western Russia.

“We will certainly, obviously, want to take proper cognizance of any activities by Russian forces,” Hammond told reporters when asked about President Vladimir Putin’s order.

“We would urge all parties to allow the Ukrainian people to settle their internal differences and then to determine their own future without external interference,” he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.