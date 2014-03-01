FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's foreign secretary calls on Russia to de-escalate situation in Crimea
March 1, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

UK's foreign secretary calls on Russia to de-escalate situation in Crimea

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Saturday he had spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to call for a de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine’s Crimea.

“Have spoken to Foreign Minister Lavrov to call for de-escalation in Crimea and respect for sovereignty and independence of Ukraine,” Hague tweeted.

Hague said on Friday he would travel to Ukraine on Sunday to hold talks with the new leadership after Prime Minister David Cameron told Russia to respect the volatile nation’s territorial integrity. Cameron spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

