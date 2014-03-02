Britain's Hague says suspends involvement in G8 preparatory meetings

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain will suspend its participation in preparations for a G8 meeting in Sochi after Russia violated Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, British Foreign Minister William Hague said on Sunday.

“The United Kingdom will join other G8 countries this week in suspending our co-operation under the G8, which Russia chairs this year, including ... meetings this week for the preparation of the G8 summit,” Hague told reporters before boarding a flight to Kiev.

“We call on both sides to ensure that there can be a reduction in tensions and the avoidance of conflict.”