UK offers extra fighter jets to Baltics to calm nerves over Russia
May 13, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

UK offers extra fighter jets to Baltics to calm nerves over Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britain will offer to deploy more fighter jets in the Baltic states to reassure its NATO allies in the face of Russian tension with the West over Ukraine, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

Cameron said Britain would offer to send two more Typhoon jets to the Baltics, joining four others it sent last month to carry out air patrols over Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“I think it’s very important to give reassurance to our Eastern members at this time and to step up to the plate and make sure Britain plays its part,” Cameron told a parliamentary committee.

Britain would take part in enhanced NATO exercises in the region scheduled for the coming months, he said, and was considering other ways it could provide logistical support to the Baltic states. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

