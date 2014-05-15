West urges Russia not to meddle in Ukraine election, Britain says

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - The United States and Europe urged Russia on Thursday to refrain from any actions that could prevent this month’s Ukrainian election from going ahead peacefully, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said.

Speaking after meetings with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and EU allies, Hague said Western foreign ministers had agreed Russian behaviour towards the election would determine whether Russia was to face additional sanctions. (Reporting by William James, editing by Stephen Addison)