FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says other sanctions "available" against Russia following plane disaster
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Britain says other sanctions "available" against Russia following plane disaster

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain said on Saturday that a range of further sanctions were available for use against Russia following the downing of a Malaysian aircraft, and the country’s defence minister urged Moscow to “get out of Ukraine.”

“There’s a range of other sanctions available, cutting off more links with Russia. He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) needs to trade with the West and relies on the City of London,” Defence Minister Michael Fallon told the Mail on Sunday in an article published on the newspaper’s website late on Saturday.

“If Russia is the principal culprit, we can take further action against them and make it clear this kind of sponsored war is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“It is sponsored terrorism as far as people of east Ukraine are concerned. We don’t know if somebody said, ‘let’s bring down a civil airliner, wherever it’s from’, - but we need to find out.”

Earlier Britain said that the European Union will have to re-evaluate its approach to Russia due to evidence that Ukrainian separatists downed the aircraft, which had 298 passengers aboard, of whom 10 were Britons. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.