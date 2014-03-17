FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says EU to agree sanctions on Russians after Crimea vote
March 17, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 4 years ago

Britain says EU to agree sanctions on Russians after Crimea vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will agree asset freezes and travel bans on Russian individuals after Ukraine’s Crimea region voted for annexation by Russia, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

“We will agree today, I‘m confident, at the EU foreign ministers meeting, some sanctions, some travel bans, some asset freezes concerning individuals in Russia,” Hague told the BBC in an interview.

“We will set out after this meeting the individuals concerned. The meeting has to go over this list. It could be amended yet,” he said.

When asked whether the crisis signalled a new Cold War, Hague said: “I wouldn’t describe it as a new Cold War but of course this will depend on the course of events over the coming days.” (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Kate Holton)

