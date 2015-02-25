FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

UK will not deploy combat troops to Ukraine, Defence Minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain will not deploy combat troops to Ukraine, which is fighting pro-Russian separatists along its eastern flank, Defence Minister Michael Fallon told parliament on Wednesday.

Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that Britain would deploy military personnel to Ukraine in the next month to help train the Ukrainian army, warning that Moscow would move to destabilise other countries if left unchallenged.

“We are not deploying combat troops to Ukraine and will not do so,” Fallon said when asked whether the deployment of military personnel would provoke so-called mission creep. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

