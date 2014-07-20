Britain to seek further sanctions on Russia after plane disaster

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain will on Tuesday seek to persuade other European leaders to impose further sanctions on Russia over the downing of a Malaysian jet carrying 298 passengers, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

“We will ... seek to get our European partners to agree to go further in terms of sanctions if Russia hasn’t radically changed it’s position by then,” Hammond told the BBC ahead of a meeting of the European union’s Foreign Affairs Council on Tuesday. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)