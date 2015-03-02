FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's parliament approves stricter IMF-backed budget amendments
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's parliament approves stricter IMF-backed budget amendments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament approved on Monday a raft of International Monetary Fund-backed amendments to its 2015 draft budget that Kiev hopes will help it clinch a $17.5 billion bailout package.

“I am sure that after our vote, the (IMF) board will meet on March 11 and take a positive decision for Ukraine,” Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said.

The amendments, which include tax hikes and pension cuts, are part of the government’s broader austerity drive to pull Ukraine back from the brink of bankruptcy. They have been criticised as overly strict by populist factions in parliament. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones)

