Ukraine PM renews push for austerity budget amendment
July 28, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine PM renews push for austerity budget amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday any failure by lawmakers to approve budget amendments on a second attempt would amount to the breakdown of Kiev’s bailout deals with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“The government is introducing again to the parliament all laws necessary for the country,” Yatseniuk told a news conference.

The Ukrainian parliament rejected Yatseniuk’s austerity amendments last week and the prime minister tendered his resignation. It has not been accepted so far, however.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

