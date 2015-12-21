FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine 2016 budget spat may hit economic stability -central bank
#Market News
December 21, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

KIEV, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Monday the country’s economic stability might be threatened if parliament fails to approve a draft budget that conforms to pledges made under a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

“Further delays, or the adoption of a budget not in accordance with the programme objectives of the memorandum with the IMF could threaten the economic and financial stability of our country,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)

