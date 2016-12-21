KIEV Dec 21 Ukraine's parliament approved a budget for 2017 on Wednesday, raising its chance of securing more aid from the International Monetary Fund under a $17.5 billion loan package.

It keeps the budget deficit at 3 percent of gross domestic product in line with the IMF programme's requirements.

Ahead of the parliament vote in the small hours of Wednesday morning, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk called it a "realistic" budget, adding: "Please support it and give impetus to reforms." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Matthias Williams and Sandra Maler)