BRIEF-Albireo Pharma Inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Albireo pharma inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text http://bit.ly/2ikRU2s Further company coverage:
KIEV Dec 21 Ukraine's parliament approved a budget for 2017 on Wednesday, raising its chance of securing more aid from the International Monetary Fund under a $17.5 billion loan package.
It keeps the budget deficit at 3 percent of gross domestic product in line with the IMF programme's requirements.
Ahead of the parliament vote in the small hours of Wednesday morning, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk called it a "realistic" budget, adding: "Please support it and give impetus to reforms." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Matthias Williams and Sandra Maler)
* Sunoco- libor rate loans increased from 2.500% to 3.00%, maximum applicable margin for base rate loans increased from 1.500% to 2.00% under amendment
* Chesapeake Energy Corp- redemption price for notes is equal to sum of outstanding principal amount thereof and make-whole amount