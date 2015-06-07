UK's Cameron: Europe must stay united on Russia sanctions over Ukraine

KRUEN, Germany, June 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said Europe had to stay united to keep sanctions on Russia in place despite any pain they caused the 28-nation bloc, urging the Group of Seven industrial nations to send Moscow a tough message on Ukraine.

“We need to make sure Europe remains united,” Cameron told reporters at the G7.

“It (sanctions) has an impact on all countries. (But) Britain hasn’t let our pre-eminence in financial services get in the way of taking a robust response to Russian-backed aggression and I don’t think other countries should either.”