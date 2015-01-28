FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada provides new C$200 mln loan to Ukraine
January 28, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Canada provides new C$200 mln loan to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada will provide a second C$200 million ($160 million) low-interest loan to Ukraine, Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced on Wednesday.

Canada provided a first loan for that amount in September. The second one will be delivered by Export Development Canada, the government’s export agency, and is conditional on the approval of the next review of Ukraine’s International Monetary Fund-supported program.

“The loan announced today will help promote economic and social stability as the Ukrainian government works to rebuild itself into a democratic, independent, and prosperous country, free from aggressors,” Harper said in a statement.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
