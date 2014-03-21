FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada joins sanctions on Bank Rossiya
March 21, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

Canada joins sanctions on Bank Rossiya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 21 (Reuters) - Canada echoed the United States on Friday in imposing sanctions on Russia’s Bank Rossiya because of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, and it added economic sanctions against 14 more Russian officials.

”Together with our international allies, our Government is taking a strong stance in our support for Ukraine,“ Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in a statement. ”We continue to take additional actions to limit the capabilities of specific individuals and Bank Rossiya, which are responsible for undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“The so-called referendum that was held has no legitimacy, and any additional escalations by Russia will lead to further isolation from the international community,” added Harper, who is en route to a visit in Ukraine.

He gave no further details.

The United States imposed sanctions on Bank Rossiya on Thursday.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Leslie Adler

