OTTAWA, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada is imposing economic sanctions against Russian energy firms such as natural gas producer Gazprom OAO in response to the actions of Russian-backed militants in Ukraine, Ottawa said on Monday.

A government statement did not give details of the sanctions. Other firms targeted are Gazprom Neft OAO, Surgutneftegaz OAO and Transnefteprodukt OAO . (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang)