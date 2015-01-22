FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. council urges probe of bus attack in eastern Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 22, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. council urges probe of bus attack in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Thursday called for an investigation of a deadly attack on a trolley bus in Ukraine’s rebel-controlled eastern city of Donetsk.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the killing of as many as 15 and injuring of more than 20 civilians, among them women and children, as a result of shelling of a public transport stop,” the 15-member council said in a statement.

It also “underlined the need to conduct an objective investigation and bring perpetrators of this reprehensible act to justice.”

The council did not say who should investigate the incident, which was the result of a shell or mortar attack.

The Kiev government and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have blamed each other for the attack. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.