Ukraine wants IMF help to prepare financial aid programme-central bank

KIEV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine wants the International Monetary Fund to help prepare a new financial aid programme, its central bank chairman said on Wednesday, adding the new government would soon have its own anti-crisis programme ready.

Stepan Kubiv told journalists the bank was taking measures to stop capital flight from Ukraine, which has spiralled since protesters took to the streets in November against President Viktor Yanukovich’s rejection of an EU trade deal.

Yanukovich was ousted at the weekend. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Lidia Kelly)