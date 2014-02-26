FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's cbank says does not plan intervention on forex market
February 26, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's cbank says does not plan intervention on forex market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank does not plan to intervene in the foreign currency market to defend the country’s currency in the coming days, the bank’s governor, Stepan Kubiv, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a senior official at the central bank said it had abandoned a managed exchange rate policy in favour of a flexible currency..

The hryvnia hit a record low of 10.00 per dollar earlier, bringing its losses this year to 19 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

