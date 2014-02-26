Ukraine's cbank says does not plan intervention on forex market

KIEV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank does not plan to intervene in the foreign currency market to defend the country’s currency in the coming days, the bank’s governor, Stepan Kubiv, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a senior official at the central bank said it had abandoned a managed exchange rate policy in favour of a flexible currency..

The hryvnia hit a record low of 10.00 per dollar earlier, bringing its losses this year to 19 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)