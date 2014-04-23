FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine 5-yr CDS rise 40 bps; Kiev launches military offensive
April 23, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine 5-yr CDS rise 40 bps; Kiev launches military offensive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian debt insurance costs raced to one-month highs on Wednesday after Kiev said it had formally ended an Easter truce and relaunched an offensive against pro-Russia separatists in the east of the country.

Data from Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps rose 40 basis points from the previous close to 1,135 bps, the highest in a month.

Russian 5-year CDS meanwhile rose 9 bps to 253 bps, a two-week high, as fears rose the United States could impose new, more crippling sanctions. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Marius Zaharia)

