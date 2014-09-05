FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three explosions heard north of Donetsk, minutes after Ukraine ceasefire - Reuters witness
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Three explosions heard north of Donetsk, minutes after Ukraine ceasefire - Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three explosions were heard north of the city of Donetsk on Friday, minutes after a ceasefire agreed between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels went into force in Ukraine, a Reuters correspondent reported from the scene.

Two unidentified rebel fighters told Reuters they had received an order for a ceasefire.

The ceasefire deal agreed at talks in Minsk includes a prisoner exchange, while armed forces on both sides are to remain in their current positions, a source close to talks had said on earlier on Friday. (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.