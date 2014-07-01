Russia hints at US influence in Ukraine's decision on truce

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday Kiev’s decision not to extend a ceasefire in east Ukraine, where the government faces a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists, could not have been taken without “influence from abroad”.

In what appeared to be a veiled reference to the United States, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “There is an impression that the change in Kiev’s position ... could not have come about without influence from abroad, despite the position of leading EU member states.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)