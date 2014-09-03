FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Russia agreed on Ukraine peace moves, not ceasefire
September 3, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Kremlin says Russia agreed on Ukraine peace moves, not ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko had agreed on steps towards peace in eastern Ukraine but a ceasefire had not been agreed between Moscow and Kiev because Russia is not a party to the conflict.

Poroshenko’s press office said in a statement that Moscow and Kiev had agreed on a “permanent ceasefire” in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian news agency RIA quoted Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, as saying: “Putin and Poroshenko really discussed the steps that would contribute to a ceasefire between the militia and the Ukrainian forces. Russia cannot physically agree to a ceasefire because it is not a party to the conflict.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage

