FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head of Kremlin rights council sees "light at end of tunnel" in Ukraine crisis
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Head of Kremlin rights council sees "light at end of tunnel" in Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Proposals for a ceasefire by Kiev and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine provide “light at the end of the tunnel” in the five-month-old conflict, the head of the Kremlin’s human rights council was quoted as saying on Thursday.

“I think we are already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mikhail Fedotov told the Russian news agency Interfax.

“If an agreement is reached on a ceasefire, it will be mean the path is open to normal negotiations, normal political dialogue. The important first step is a ceasefire.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.