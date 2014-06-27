FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia gives cautious welcome to reported ceasefire extension in Ukraine
June 27, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Russia gives cautious welcome to reported ceasefire extension in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia would welcome a three-day extension of a ceasefire in east Ukraine but it must not simply delay an “ultimatum” for separatists to lay down their arms, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Friday.

“We hope that this does not only mean a postponement of the ultimatum for three days,” Lavrov was quoted by Interfax news agency as telling reporters in Moscow after Itar-Tass news agency reported that Kiev had decided to extend the ceasefire.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

