Ukraine central bank: decision on interventions doesn't mean hryvnia free float
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine central bank: decision on interventions doesn't mean hryvnia free float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine’s central bank said on Thursday the bank’s decision not to intervene directly in the foreign exchange market does not mean a free float of the hryvnia currency.

Valeriia Gontareva, the bank’s governor, told a news conference bank would simply allow for a greater fluctuation in the hryvnia and added: “Get used to market volatility.”

She added that she hopes that the International Monetary Fund will finalise a decision on boosting financial aid to Kiev on Feb. 6-7. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Katya Golubkova, Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

