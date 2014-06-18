FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko asks parliament to dismiss central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked parliament on Wednesday to dismiss the country’s central bank governor, Stepan Kubiv.

According to a draft resolution posted on the parliament’s website, Poroshenko had asked for his removal, part of expected changes as the Ukrainian president forms a new team after being sworn in on June 7.

Kubiv was appointed central bank chief in February. (reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

