Ukraine's Poroshenko asks parliament to dismiss central bank chief

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked parliament on Wednesday to dismiss the country’s central bank governor, Stepan Kubiv.

According to a draft resolution posted on the parliament’s website, Poroshenko had asked for his removal, part of expected changes as the Ukrainian president forms a new team after being sworn in on June 7.

Kubiv was appointed central bank chief in February. (reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)