Ukraine's central bank to strengthen currency controls - Gontareva
February 23, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's central bank to strengthen currency controls - Gontareva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine’s central bank said on Monday the bank would tighten currency controls on importers in a move to defend the struggling national hyrvnia currency.

The bank said it would control all prepayment for importers’ contracts over $50,000 and any importer with a contract over $500,000 would need to have a letter of credit with a top-rated foreign bank.

“We analysed the situation on the foreign exchange market and believe now is the time to introduce administrative curbs,” bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said in a briefing.

Banks will also be prohibited to lend hryvnia to companies for the purpose of purchasing foreign currency, she said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
