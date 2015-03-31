FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank keeps interest rate at 30 pct, sees risks - statement
March 31, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine central bank keeps interest rate at 30 pct, sees risks - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Tuesday it would keep its main interest rate at 30 pct, with threats of new currency market destabilisation and expectations of high inflation and devaluation.

Following a monetary policy committee meeting last week, the bank said it would cut the refinancing rate only when the hryvnia, the national currency, appeared less at risk.

“There have been signs of a drop in tension on Ukraine’s currency market in recent weeks. At the same time, the risks of renewed destabilisation on the monetary market remain, as well as expectations of high inflation and devaluation,” the bank said in a statement released early on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Larry King)

