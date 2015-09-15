Ukraine growth to return, inflation 10-12 pct next year - central bank deputy governor

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine is expected to pull out of recession next year with growth of as much as 3.5 percent, the country’s deputy central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Vladyslav Rashkovan said inflation was expected to slow to around 10-12 percent next year, although the country’s banking sector remained “very weak”.

“The are big deflation signs and we have decreased our forecasts also for year-end,” Rashkovan said. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)