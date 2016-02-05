Ukraine political instability hitting currency: central bank

KIEV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s political instability has added pressure on the hryvnia currency in recent days, Central Bank Governor Valeriya Gontareva told parliament on Friday.

Ukraine has been rocked by the shock resignation of the economy minister, who accused a close ally of the president of corruption. Gontareva said the sooner the crisis ended, the better for the currency.

“In the last few days, political instability added pressure to the currency market,” she said.