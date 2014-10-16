FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

IMF to determine increase in Ukraine aid at month-end -c.bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s mission to Ukraine will determine at the end of October how much additional financial aid Kiev needs, central bank Governor Valeria Gontareva said on Thursday.

“The IMF mission which will arrive in late October will determine the demand in real terms,” Gontareva said at a news conference.

“If the geopolitical risks that are related to Ukraine threaten the development of the entire world, ... then everyone understands what devastating consequences they have for the Ukrainian economy.” (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
