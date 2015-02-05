FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine cenbank governor says agreed with IMF on terms of financial aid
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 5, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine cenbank governor says agreed with IMF on terms of financial aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank governor said on Thursday the bank had agreed with the International Monetary Fund on terms for boosting the Fund’s financial aid to Kiev.

The IMF is in talks with Ukrainian authorities about boosting its financial support and said last week it would support a bigger, longer-term funding plan than its current $17 billion programme, but did not give exact figures. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.