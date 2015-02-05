FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian central bank sees 2015 inflation at 17.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian central bank sees 2015 inflation at 17.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank forecast on Thursday that consumer price inflation this year would be 17.2 percent and warned that inflationary and devaluation risks would continue in the near term.

In December of last year annual inflation was 24.9 percent.

Representatives of the central bank told a news conference the bank was raising its overnight refinancing rate to 23 percent from 17.5 percent as of Feb. 6. They said they estimate 2014 contraction in gross domestic product growth at 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Katya Golubkova, Writing by Lidia Kelly in Moscow, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.