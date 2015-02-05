Ukrainian central bank sees 2015 inflation at 17.2 pct

KIEV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank forecast on Thursday that consumer price inflation this year would be 17.2 percent and warned that inflationary and devaluation risks would continue in the near term.

In December of last year annual inflation was 24.9 percent.

Representatives of the central bank told a news conference the bank was raising its overnight refinancing rate to 23 percent from 17.5 percent as of Feb. 6. They said they estimate 2014 contraction in gross domestic product growth at 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Katya Golubkova, Writing by Lidia Kelly in Moscow, Editing by Timothy Heritage)