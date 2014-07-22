FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China welcomes UN resolution on MH17, urges Ukraine ceasefire
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 22, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China welcomes UN resolution on MH17, urges Ukraine ceasefire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds comment from China’s mission to the UN)

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Beijing welcomes a recent U.N. resolution on downed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 demanding that those responsible be held to account, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

On its website, the foreign ministry said Wang made the comments in Caracas on Monday while accompanying Chinese President Xi Jinping on a Latin American tour.

Wang called for the International Civil Aviation Organization to be allowed to play a key role in the investigation and said international investigators should be given full access to the crash site.

“We urged all Ukrainian parties concerned to cease fire as soon as possible and conduct dialogue and consultation so as to seek a comprehensive, lasting and balanced political solution,” the statement quoted Wang as saying.

In a statement, China’s permanent mission to the United Nations said an impartial and fair investigation of the incident must be carried out to quickly determine the truth.

The parties involved must not rush to conclusions, make subjective extrapolations, or find fault with each other, it added. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.