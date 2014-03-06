FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIS meet on April 4; Russia, Ukraine diplomats could hold talks before-RIA
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

CIS meet on April 4; Russia, Ukraine diplomats could hold talks before-RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - A meeting of former Soviet states grouped in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place on April 4, but a meeting of diplomats from Russia and Ukraine could take place before then, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya as saying: “On April 4 there will be regular meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow, and maybe there will be meetings before that time, including with the Ukrainians.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.