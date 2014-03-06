CIS meet on April 4; Russia, Ukraine diplomats could hold talks before-RIA

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - A meeting of former Soviet states grouped in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place on April 4, but a meeting of diplomats from Russia and Ukraine could take place before then, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya as saying: “On April 4 there will be regular meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow, and maybe there will be meetings before that time, including with the Ukrainians.”