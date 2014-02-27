Nominated as PM, Ukraine's Yatseniuk warns of tough decisions

KIEV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Arseny Yatseniuk, who was nominated as Ukraine’s prime minister on Thursday, said the government would have to take unpopular decisions to guide the country through an economic crisis.

In a speech to parliament after his nomination, Yatseniuk charted a course towards the European Union and urged Russia to cooperate with Ukraine following the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich.

“There is no other way out for us than to take extremely unpopular decisions,” he said. His speech received loud applause.