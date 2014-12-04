RPT-Ukraine currency, sovereign woes to push more and more firms into default

(Repeats story, text unchanged)

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - With an economy in meltdown, a currency that has tanked 45 percent and a possible sovereign default ahead, more and more of Ukraine’s companies are finding themselves unable to repay overseas debt.

While a relatively modest $12.4 billion in private sector debt falls due in 2015, according to International Monetary Fund estimates, it still exceeds Ukraine’s total hard currency reserves and is double what the government owes foreign creditors next year.

Many companies and banks have already fallen behind on debt payments. Metals firm Metinvest for instance last week swapped 2015 dollar debt for bonds maturing at the end of 2017, and agricultural producer Agroton asked bondholders’ consent to hold off next year’s coupon payments until 2016.

Agro firm Mriya, pipe manufacturer Interpipe and banks First Ukrainian International Bank, VAB, Nadra, and Finance and Credit Bank are also in trouble.

Bonds of all these companies have fallen sharply, with the Agroton issue for instance now valued at 25 cents on the dollar and Mriya’s 2016 bond at 15 cents.

And as company after company reports steep falls in revenues, investors are bracing for more trouble ahead.

“I think that almost all the Ukraine corporate sector will restructure,” said David Spegel, head of emerging debt at BNP Paribas.

He bases this on a conviction that the sovereign itself will default, pushed by Russia which could call due a $3 billion debt by spring. That may spark a default cascade across all sovereign debt, in turn flattening the private sector.

Ukraine’s Eurobonds are trading around 66-70 cents in the dollar, an indication of how much investors expect to recoup on each dollar invested. Even that is too much, says Spegel, who calculates a recovery value of less than 50 cents in the dollar.

“Even seemingly strong corporates and banks usually default when the sovereign does, as we saw in Argentina,” Spegel said. “The speed of sovereign restructuring will decide whether all do, or just most.”

None of the companies could be reached for comment. Mriya’s chief financial officer Oleksander Cherniavskiy told Thomson Reuters financial news service IFR three weeks ago that he expected debt restructuring “to be substantially expanded in companies alongside us as a result of the aggregation of the sovereign’s circumstances.”

Avangardco, Ukraine’s biggest agriculture firm, is a prime example of the hardships companies are facing. It posted a net loss of $5.7 million in the first nine months of the year compared to net profits of $162 million in the same period of 2013. It suspended work at poultry farms in rebel-held regions and said egg sales were down as people spend less.

Its $200 million 2015 bond has fallen to 69 cents in the dollar as the company, owned by the same group as the failed VAB bank, is seen likely to restructure.

For firms like Avangardco that have hryvnia earnings, the currency collapse makes debt servicing costlier, while economic recession causes a cash flow collapse at home.

Banks’ bad loans meanwhile are approaching 40 percent, while the hryvnia value of their total deposits is down 20 percent this year, according to Andre Andrijanovs, a debt strategist at Exotix.

“Several companies have done liability management and other companies will be asking themselves if they should do the same,” Andrijanovs said. “Most bonds are already pricing haircuts.”

There is some sympathy for Ukrainian companies, given the country’s plight and Russia’s perceived aggression. Restructurings have also been mostly investor friendly, says Jefferies analyst Richard Segal, involving some cash payments, maturity extensions, higher coupon rates and fees for consenting to restructure.

“If this practice remains the rule rather than the exception, then market engagement with the sector should remain encouraging overall,” Segal said.

Investors are watching state-run Ukreximbank’s $750 million bond due April 2015. The bond price, at 80 cents in the dollar, suggests some expectation of restructuring. (Additional reporting by IFR reporters, and by; Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; Editing by Peter Graff)