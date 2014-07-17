FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin Security Council says Russia does not want war with Ukraine - RIA
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Kremlin Security Council says Russia does not want war with Ukraine - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia does not want war with its “brotherly nation” Ukraine, the Kremlin’s Security Council said on Thursday, adding it only sees a political solution to the conflict there.

“We don’t want war with Ukraine. For us, that would be counterproductive because in that case we would be fighting a brotherly people,” Evgeny Lukyanov, deputy secretary of the body that advises President Vladimir Putin on seucrity, said.

“War with Ukraine is not in our interest. It is our border, our family relations and our economic ties. It is a big problem for us and we don’t see any way out other than a political one,” he was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel)

