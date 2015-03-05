FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner, other U.S. House leaders, urge aide to Ukraine
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Boehner, other U.S. House leaders, urge aide to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - John Boehner, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and other Republican and Democratic House leaders urged U.S. President Barack Obama to quickly authorize military aid for Ukraine as it battles Russian-backed separatists, according to a letter released on Thursday.

“We urge you to quickly approve additional efforts to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend its sovereign territory, including through the transfer of lethal, defensive weapons systems to the Ukrainian military,” they wrote in a letter, dated Wednesday, signed by eight Republicans and three Democrats. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)

