Russia warns Ukraine of "irreversible" consequences after shelling
July 13, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Russia warns Ukraine of "irreversible" consequences after shelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said that an incident on Sunday in which a cross-border shell fired from Ukraine hit two houses in Russia, reportedly killing a Russian man and injuring two women, may have “irreversible” consequences.

A ministry statement said Ukraine had been handed a note of protest which described the incident as “an aggressive act by the Ukrainian side against sovereign Russian territory and the citizens of the Russian Federation”. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Louise Ireland)

