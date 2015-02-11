'Contact Group' on Ukraine to hold talks in Minsk on Weds-Belarus

MINSK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A meeting of the so-called Contact Group on Ukraine will resume talks on the conflict in the Belarussian capital Minsk on Wednesday, Belarus’s Foreign Ministry said.

Envoys from Russia, Ukraine, pro-Russian rebels and the OSCE security watchdog met on Tuesday to try to reach agreement on ending fighting in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 5,000 people.

Leaders from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are due to meet later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alexander Winning)